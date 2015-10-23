Lesen Sie diesen Text auf Deutsch

Angela Merkel has never experienced anything like it. Not since she has been chancellor of Germany. Not with her party, not with the German public. She is used to opposition since the bank crisis, the phasing out of nuclear power and the euro bailout. But the degree of lack of understanding, yes, even consternation, she is confronting is new. Just like the effort she is making at party conferences, or in major interviews, to explain her policy and the end of normality to Germans: distance crises that become theirs; borders that no longer function; a flood of refugees with no end in sight.

At the moment, the chancellor is learning of a "government that has lost control" at her party’s grass-roots meetings, of "a state that is capitulating" from the citizens who no longer want to hear Ms. Merkel’s crisis creed, "We can do it."

The severity of such criticism, which is also finding supporters in the parliamentary group, does not mean the party is already in the process of breaking with its chairperson. Taking the latest party meetings in the cities of Wuppertal, Stade and Schkeuditz as a measure, Ms. Merkel is encountering fierce opposition from about a third of her party concerning her refugee policy. One third hopes she will readjust her position or the situation will somehow return to normal. A third is spreading confidence and standing unreservedly behind the party chairperson. But everything is in flux.

At the moment, the chancellor gets undivided approval from the party only when she directs demands to the refugees, when she makes "our rules" the criterion of co-existence, or promises that those who have no right to remain will be more systematically deported in the future. But those are more like lunges at conveying that Ms. Merkel is still a bit in tune with all of those who feel abandoned by her policies.

Those who can make nothing of her wide-arching declarations in which globalization not only means good business for German firms but also porous borders, porous for goods, information and people. Under such conditions, Ms. Merkel is campaigning for understanding that Europe cannot cope with the movements of refugees, like the one triggered by the war in Syria, by sealing itself off.

"You have opened the floodgates by inviting everybody" is the opposing position that Ms. Merkel now often hears. It has now become an unshakeable fact for a considerable segment, both within and without her center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU), that it wasn’t globalization that paved the way for the refugees out of the chaos in Syria and into Germany but the chancellor.

The dignity of each individual is due all people, Ms. Merkel says

But the chancellor thinks that Christian values apply, "in an emergency, not only on Sundays," even for "Merkel’s refugees." The dignity of each individual is not only due Europeans but all people. Europe’s voice in the world would lose weight, Ms. Merkel says again and again, if we disregard our values and deny the refugees protection.

The objection that has been determining the debate for weeks also is present at every CDU event. Under pressure of the crisis, it appears to many that the right of asylum knowing no limits is nothing but constitutional theory. "But does that also apply to society in reality?" a CDU member asked the chancellor in the state of Saxony’s Schkeuditz. "I would be interested in knowing where you see the line."

But Ms. Merkel doesn’t want to commit to a limited humanitarianism just because of "Christian values." She says she simply cannot guarantee that reality will keep to the numbers that everybody wanted to hear from her. "That wouldn’t be honest." It isn’t within "our power to say how many people will come to us," she said in an interview with the FAZ. Ms. Merkel kept to her position. "Whoever is being persecuted, whoever is fleeing war, whoever is fleeing terror, whoever flees for fear of their lives, those we will give a place to stay, they will be treated here humanely according to the right of asylum."

Ms. Merkel is confronted often with the conflict between moral standards and limited options. But she doesn’t want to kowtow to the alleged realists, not to her party, the federal government’s right-left coalition or the media. The call for an "upper limit" – and Ms. Merkel’s refusal to pick up on it – has become a conflict of symbols. A fictitious number out of her mouth would be tantamount to her failure.

But the pressure to do something is nowhere as loud and clear as in the CDU. "Many feel abandoned by the politicians. It would be good if the government would take away the people’s fears," said a CDU member in Wuppertal in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia. Another member said, "We won’t be able to take the flood of refugees for long the way we are experiencing it at the moment. We need a solution." At least a spark of trust in the government still exists in such expectations. But most of all, there appears to be more frustration in the party in eastern Germany. There, members are openly expressing doubt in Ms. Merkel’s "political abilities," complaining of foreign infiltration by Muslim refugees and the "many, many parallel societies" that the state is capitulating to.