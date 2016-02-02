Lesen Sie diesen Text auf Deutsch

There's an old saying in boxing: "you can take the boxer out the ghetto but you can't take the ghetto out the boxer." For years he trains dutifully, earns plenty of money for his manager, says only what he’s been told to and suddenly, bam!, he bites off his opponent's ear, beats up the referee and drives through Central Park in his Lamborghini killing a pack of Dalmatian pups.

This can also be applied to politics: "you can take the woman out the vicarage but you can’t take the vicarage out the woman." For years she followed a dispassionate Realpolitik, as seemingly unmoved by distressed Greek pensioners as by Ukrainians demanding weapons and then suddenly, bam!, out of the blue she starts putting on a smile, taking selfies with Syrians and bringing in millions of refugees.

A sudden outbreak of sympathy built up over time – this is currently how Angela Merkel’s curious refugee policy is being explained, a policy which almost no-one any longer supports. And then in response to the question as to why the country initially gave in to this insanity, there is a psychoanalytical answer: the German people, weighed down by their traumatic past, wanted to free themselves from their stigma and consequently ended up with a completely irrational Willkommenskultur (the positive message of welcoming migrants). From Auschwitz directly to Munich's main station as it were.

On the side of the fence, supporters of Merkel’s policy are also baffled: how for heaven’s sake is everyone else being so hard-hearted all of a sudden? And even more mysteriously: how can countries so politically and culturally contrasting such as Hungary and Spain, Denmark and the Czech Republic, Norway and Italy, now suddenly all be in agreement on one particular issue: any refugee policy will do as long as it’s not the German one!

In other words: who’s gone crazy – Merkel or the rest? For the time being the answer is neither.

Ultimately it all started very sensibly. From Merkel’s point of view the situation presented itself as follows: the Middle East is in absolute chaos, a large number of people will, for the foreseeable future, be fleeing towards Europe. Germany is the strongest country in Europe with the biggest demographic problem; a closed-borders policy would be hugely damaging - economically given Germany’s position as the world’s leading exporter and morally because any policy towards the refugees which could be seen as hard-hearted would be held against the German people much more than anyone else. Besides, integrating Turkish Muslims has, on balance, been a good experience. And last but not least, the previous few years have shown us that the majority of people are truly willing to help. So why not have a go at introducing a modern refugee policy to Europe, shouldering the biggest burden yourself in order to then distribute them fairly?!