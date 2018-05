Schwangerschaftsabbrüche werden standardmäßig durch eine Kombination der Medikamente Mifepriston (Bild) und Misoprostol herbeigeführt; dies ist in der Europäischen Union aber nur bis zur 9. Woche zugelassen (sowie in Ausnahmefällen im 2. Trimester). Abortion Pill Expected To Be Available in Australia Within Year AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - FEBRUARY 17: The abortion drug Mifepristone, also known as RU486, is pictured in an abortion clinic February 17, 2006 in Auckland, New Zealand. The drug, which has been available in New Zealand for four years and is used in many countries around the world, is expected to be available to Australian women within a year after parliament yesterday approved a bill which transfers regulatory control of the drug to the Therapeutic Goods Administration, a government body of scientists and doctors that regulates all other drugs in Australia. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

