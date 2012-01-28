1/28 "I brooded by the hour together over the map, all the details of which I well remebered. I approached that island in my fancy from every possible direction." Robert Louis Stevenson (1883)
2/28 "On our arrival upon this coast we found there a savage race." François Fénelon (1699)
3/28 "Seeing a small shark brought ashore the other day by one of the fishermen, who had found it rolled up in his net, put me in mind of an exciting adventure I had many years ago." (Louis Becke (1904)
4/28 "It's a quaint fisher-village, trying to shelter itself from the sand and sea-storms to which these shores are subjected."
5/28 "On our landing quite a crowd of wild-looking men and women, all clad only in loincloth, met us on the beach." H. Wilfried Walker (1909)
6/28 "The patter of feet and the half-mumbled monologue of a running child." Hamlin Garland (1891)
7/28 Sheikh Abdullah Salem Hassan al-Jamhi of the Sheikhdom of the Socotra Archipelago
8/28 "After what seemed an eternity, they arrived at the mouth of a cave between two rocky hills. The opening was low and narrow. A few saplings bound together with strips of rawhide closed it against stray beasts." Edgar Rice Burroughs (1916)
9/28 "He caught the goats as they ran, his agility had become so great by dint of constant excercice, that he scoured the woods, rocks and hills, with a perfectly incredible speed. He easily caught the goats, and brought them to us on his back." Jules Verne (1881)
10/28 "At last they came to two mountains divided by a narrow valley. 'We will go no farther,' said his uncle. 'I will show you something wonderful; only do you gather up sticks while I kindle a fire.'"
11/28 "An empty room. The curtains drawn and gas turned low." John Galsworthy (1916)
12/28 Sheikh Goman Seofi of Qaria
13/28 "The life there had been very wonderful, it seemed to him, in that remote mountain village, protected from the tumults of the world." Algernon Blackwood (1908)
14/28 "Was this a pirate vessel? For what had she come to look at the shores?"
15/28 "Such strange blossoms flower out of the very dust." Robert Hichens (1897)
16/28 "Thus was it butchered by those merciless heathen, standing amazed, with the blood running down." Mary Rowlandson (1682)
17/28 "The solitude and stillness matched the moods that we found ourselves in." Karl May (1907)
18/28 Just at that moment, his eyes fell on a small crab that stood before him with its claws up as if it were listening to what he said. 'Oh crab, crab', cried the little boy, 'you're a happy beast!'" R.M. Ballantyne (1882)
19/28 "The spell of the sea was upon me." Rolf Boldrewood (1894)
20/28 "The old man returned the greeting graciously, and asked: 'How fare you? Wither are you bound? You look like a traveller.'" Andrew Lang (1904)
21/28 "And you must know that in this island there are the best enchanters in the world."
22/28 "Of late years the see has driven so vehemently upon them, that they lost above four leagues f land. These sands are her harbingers: and we now see great heaps of moving sand, that march half a league before her, and occupy the land." Michel de Montaigne (1580)
23/28 "The hut was rude and simple in its construction." R.M. Ballantyne (1857)
24/28 Sheikh Abdullah Issa Mohammad of Abataro
25/28 "They slept on the ground, under the open sky." Harold B. Hunting (1921)
26/28 "A rumbling, cracking noise is heard among the mountains. Shadows of clouds sweep across the scene."
27/28 "The villages, which are mostly in ruins, are built on the sides of the rocks." Jules Verne (1881)
28/28 Das Buch "Socotra. An Island" von Claudius Schulze ist bei Lonely Island Books erschienen. 128 Seiten, 42 Farbfotografien, 12 Panoramen und 5 S/W-Fotos. ISBN: 978-3-00-035338-3; 35 €. www.lonely-island.com Die Ausstellung ist vom 28.01. bis 19.02. in der aff Gallerie in Berlin zu sehen. www.aff-berlin.com

Sokotra ist eine aride Insel, abgeschnitten vom Rest des Jemen. Seit einigen Jahren besuchen Touristen das Stück Land im Indischen Ozean. Sie kommen wegen der urzeitlichen Drachenbäume und des Vogels Sokotragimpel. Für den Fotografen Claudius Schulze ist Sokotra ein steiniges Abenteuer, eine mystische Aufgabe. In seinem Buch Socotra, das er selbst verlegt, nähert er sich der Insel über Fotografien und Text – stellvertretend für alle Inseln, die noch entdeckt werden wollen. Die Fotos sind bis 19.02. in der aff Galerie, Berlin zu sehen. 