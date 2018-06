Poland's Justyna Kowalczyk competes in the Women's Cross-Country Skiing 30km Mass Start Free at the Laura Cross-Country Ski and Biathlon Center during the Sochi Winter Olympics on February 22, 2014, in Rosa Khutor, near Sochi. AFP PHOTO / ALBERTO PIZZOLI (Photo credit should read ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty Images)

© Alberto Pizzoli/AFP/GettyImages