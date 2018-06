The 1956 Olympic Champions from #USSR are coming back home from Melbourne.

20 days by ship! From Melbourne to Nahodka city.

7 days - by train to Moscow.

One month on the road.



Netto, Isaev, Iliyn, Salnikov, Ogonkov, Bashashkin, Yashin, Tatushin, Maslenkin, Kuznetsov, Simonyan pic.twitter.com/L7u5pJtHLF