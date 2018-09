An employee of a transport company operates a giant platform via a remote control as it carries a 1450-ton-heavy reactor for an oil refining factory along the "Baikal" federal highway in the settlement of Emelyanovo, outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 22, 2013. One of four reactors, made in Italy for the modernization of the Rosneft Achinsk oil refining factory, was transported in the direction of the town of Achinsk after crossing the Atlantic and Arctic Oceans, then sailing about 3,000 kilometers upwards the Yenisei River and then about 180 kilometers along the M53 federal highway from Krasnoyarsk to Achinsk to make the total distance of about 12,500 kilometers. The platform on 384 rubber tyres was moving with an average speed of 2 kilometers per hour, according to local media. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin (RUSSIA - Tags: TRANSPORT ENERGY SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY)

© Ilya Naymushin/Reuters