The main VTB Bank building, center, rises between skyscrapers of the "Moscow City" in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, July 29, 2014. U.S. President Barack Obama is to announce a new round of U.S. sanctions against Russian banks and a shipbuilding company Tuesday. According to the Treasury Department, the U.S. penalties target the Bank of Moscow, the Russian Agricultural Bank and VTB Bank.

© Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP/dpa