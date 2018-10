BERLIN, GERMANY - MARCH 15: The shoes, including one missing a sole, of an eight-year-old boy who, together with his brother, was found recently on a wintry evening in a city underground train by police, lie placed by the photographer on the sidewalk outside the Bahnhofsmission homeless kitchen where the boys were brought on March 15, 2013 in Berlin, Germany. Passengers alerted police to the boys, aged four and eight and who were poorly clad in the sub-zero temperatures, and police brought them to the Bahnhofsmission, where the boys received food and the eldest a replacement pair of shoes. Police eventually succeeded in contacting the mother, who is a low-income single mother whose husband is in jail. Poverty and especially child poverty have been a recurring theme as the number of people in Germany below the official poverty line has increased in recent years. One Berlin tabloid ran a story about the shoes on its front page March 13. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

