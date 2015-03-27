Lesen Sie hier die deutsche Version des Artikels.

When Angela first became chancellor, she broke every EU regulation in the book regarding savings. It was autumn 2005 and Germany was the sick man of Europe in economic terms with five million unemployed and the crisis had just cost her predecessor his job. The new head of government cared little about the rules of the European Stability Pact. In fact, she just piled on even more debt – another 25 billion euros. "Rather than consider austerity measures or reforms the government has decided on a program of well-being" grumbled die Welt. Merkel is planning "a budget with a record deficit which is neither constitutional nor fulfils the Maastricht Criteria."

What occurred during that time in Germany reads like a description of the current events in Greece: the crisis is taking hold, the former government was pushed out and the new powers that be are trying to work out how to stabilise their country in the short term. The only difference being Merkel is now denying Greece the very same thing she once allowed herself.

At some point we might talk calmly about the best way forward for the Greek government. For example, whether, given the social troubles in the country, it wouldn't be worth easing up temporarily on the conditions regarding austerity measures and reforms. Something not too dissimilar to what Germany did back in 2005 under Merkel. However, talking calmly and putting forward rational arguments have not been a feature of discussions between Germany and Greece for some time now.

It's all too easy to see - especially when the Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras gets angry watching his country being robbed of its "pride" and "dignity," or when the German finance minister Wolfgang Schäuble accuses the government in Athens of "completely destroying the trust of its European partners." This is now the stage we're at. Schäuble is concerned that Greece wants to put a stop to the agreed privatisation. Now we could debate whether the sale of government assets is ever a good idea or whether the announcement of any mass privatisation doesn't in fact, lead to an even lower sale price given that potential buyers know exactly just how much pressure the seller is under. We could also debate Germany's own experience with mass privatisation at the start of the nineties when the Treuhand flogged the remaining GDR assess and some conservative politicians even admitted that in many cases it all happened rather too hurried and hastily. However, this debate is yet to take place - neither between Greek and German politicians nor during political talk shows on TV. You don't have to recall the latest episode of Günter Jauch when Greece's finance minister was introduced as the "Italian Bruce Willis" only to then be accused by Bild commentator Ernst Elitz of looking like he had "drunk a few glasses of fabric softener." No, it's enough to have watched just one of the (what feels like) 125 talk shows about the Greek crisis which have been broadcasted since May 2010. It's always the same-old politicians putting forward the same-old arguments. The whole dispute is so predictable you can even guess most of the questions before they've been asked.

And this is actually what's most staggering about it all: we talk but not to each other and we debate without listening to each other. After almost five years of the Greek financial crisis, apparently we haven't got any smarter, just more hardened. You might think those involved would have realised by now which how-to-deal-with-a-crisis recipes work and which don't. You might assume that both sides - Germany as well as Greece – would get together and say: look, some things went wrong in the past but let's find some common ground to build on. Instead, we're stuck at exactly the same point we've always been at. Alexis Tsipras came to Berlin on a state visit on Monday and Tuesday and if you were to read the news reports from these 48 hours out of context, you might be forgiven for thinking that a grand reconciliation was just around the corner. Unfortunately, it looks all the more likely that things will continue just as they have done until now; we will resume a seemingly never-ending relationship discussion. Like an estranged husband and wife just before their divorce becomes final. But why is it like this? What is making us so angry?

1. Nation and Nationalism

When we talk about German self-perception, our role in Europe and what we expect from other countries, the message, which has been sent out since the start of the crisis, goes: "be as competitive as us." We want to build Europe according to our model and that alone is a break from tradition. In reality, Germany is more or less doing well from an economic perspective while other eurozone countries are suffering. However, combining one with the other - our prospering economy and the other eurozone nations and the symptoms of the crisis - has been rejected by Germany. It doesn't fit in with national opinion.



One person who we would like to talk to today is Johann Eekhoff, a former economics professor from Cologne. Eekhoff was always an ordoliberal (a hard liner would say a leftist). He was in favour of Hartz IV (unemployment benefit for the long-term unemployed) and the German social reforms. He would probably find a sympathetic ear in Angela Merkel today. Nevertheless, in 2004 he wrote an article for the Handelsblatt, which, given the current situation, reads as if could have come directly from the Greek finance minister himself. In the article, the liberal Eekhoff of all people does away with the German idea that a trade surplus serves as a sign of competitiveness. "The opposite can be the case," wrote Eekhoff. "A trade surplus is only targeted and only then, when investors are avoiding the German market." This sounds very similar to the arguments put forward by German businesses, who currently prefer to build new factories abroad rather than at home. However, even these arguments are falling on deaf ears.