English version of "Flugdrachmen"

The German chancellor’s most important plan is not put away in a drawer. It is not saved on a computer hard drive, and you can't download it from the Internet. Officially, it doesn’t exist.

It is the Plan B – B for bankruptcy of Greece, something everyone wants to avoid but still might come about: a sovereign debt default.

The plan is known to Chancellor Angela Merkel, the German economics minister, Sigmar Gabriel, and to Finance Minister Wolfgang Schäuble. Christine Lagarde, managing director of the International Monetary Fund is privy to it, as is Mario Draghi, president of the European Central Bank.

This weekend, all of the parties involved will be meeting at the spring IMF conference in Washington. The Greek finance minister, Yanis Varoufakis, will be there too. They will talk about the state of the global economy and financial market regulation. Behind the scenes, the big topic will be Plan B.



There is a simple reason why no one wants to talk about this plan publicly. Even a mere admission that it exists could have devastating consequences. Angela Merkel wants to keep Greece in the euro, because she fears its exit would weaken Europe, and may pose uncomfortable questions about her own role in the financial rescue.

If it were to become public that the German government was preparing for such an eventuality, investors and savers would pull their capital out of Greece, worsening the current dire situation. They would in effect bring about exactly the bankruptcy Ms. Merkel prefers to prevent.

Because no one wants to confirm the existence of such a plan, one must look for the clues in the description of a Plan B. Such as those statements by a high-ranking currency official who said that they are preparing "for everything" internally, and that there is no "ban on thinking."

Or the remark by a financial regulator that because of a possible currency reform he will not "book a summer vacation in Greece." There are many clues like that, and they help paint a picture of what a Plan B would look like.

It is based on two scenarios worked out by the German government in recent weeks. Under the first scenario, Greece remains in the euro, but partially satisfies its creditors and fulfills at least a large part of its reform requirements. The remaining aid resources are then disbursed from the current rescue program and a new program is negotiated.

But Greece could still run out of money. Last week, for example, the Greek government scraped enough together in the last minute to transfer the debt-service installment due to the International Monetary Fund. Many of these deadlines are still pending, and it is perfectly possible that the money from Brussels will not arrive in time. This is where Plan B would come into play. Because so far, a Greek sovereign debt default has been considered the moment when Greece would have to leave the currency union.

Under such a situation, the ECB would no longer be able to provide Greek banks with euros. Then the country would have to introduce its own currency sooner or later – exactly what Plan B is designed to prevent. The plan uses a trick: Greek banks would be supplied with so much fresh capital that, despite a national bankruptcy, they could still conduct financial transactions with the central bank.

And to prevent the Greeks from bringing their money outside of the country during this period, exporting capital would be legally limited.