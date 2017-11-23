Lesen Sie den Text auf Deutsch.

1) A State Crisis? Not Really

There is no question that what Germany has experienced in the past several days is unprecedented. Since the founding of the Federal Republic in 1949, the country has always been led by coalition governments. But negotiations ahead of those coalitions have generally only lasted a couple of weeks. Never before has the country witnessed four parties spend weeks on preliminary discussions only to have one party back out following several sleepless nights of talks.

That is what happened last Sunday night. After more than four weeks of negotiations, the Free Democrats (FDP) threw in the towel, leaving Chancellor Merkel's Christian Democratic (CDU), its Bavarian partner the Christian Social Union (CSU) and the Greens to pick up the pieces. The four-party constellation – known as a "Jamaica coalition" because the colors associated with the parties involved are the same as those on the Jamaican flag – would have been a first at the federal level in German. It was, however, not to be.

But to call it a crisis of state, as some commentators both at home and abroad have done, is rather overblown. There are two options our constitution foresees in such a situation: a minority government or new elections. Neither option, of course, is particularly appealing. But just because the country has never encountered this situation before doesn't mean it is sinking into chaos. There is a clearly defined procedure that will carry us through the coming months – and its outcome is unclear. Nothing more and nothing less.

State institutions will continue to function regardless of whether or not the Free Democrats (FDP) can envision a coalition with the conservatives and the Greens. We have a caretaker government in office, which will take care of the day-to-day, and we are far away from a situation in which citizens begin taking to the streets. Those speaking of a crisis of state should glance eastward at Ukraine, where parts of the state are collapsing before our very eyes. Or perhaps to Poland or Hungary, where governments are surreptitiously dismantling democratic checks and balances.

What Germany is experiencing is a new political reality. Dramatizing the failure of coalition talks risks driving people further away from the political process than they already are. If everything is dramatic, yet nothing in our lives really changes, why should people still be interested in politics? Those speaking now of a crisis of state are only really helping the right-wing populists from the Alternative for Germany (AfD), a party designed to offer a political home to the frustrated.

2) Germany's Disparate Political Landscape

Even if the coalition negotiations didn't collapse until Sunday night, it has been glaringly obvious since the general election on Sept. 24, 2017 that Germany finds itself facing a new political reality. For years, it has been clear that the old majorities – created by pairing the Social Democrats (SPD) with the Greens, or the conservatives with the FDP – no longer work. The arrival of the AfD in the Bundestag, Germany's parliament, has solidified that development. And it doesn't look like the right-wing populists are going to disappear anytime soon. Multi-party coalitions like a Jamaica coalition could become the rule rather than the exception.

The only other option, after all, is a grand coalition, matching Merkel's conservatives with the SPD. It is the same form of government that held power in Austria for decades and which Germany has had for eight of the last 12 years – but it isn't the kind of thing anyone really wants. In hindsight, to be sure, Germany's government didn't perform poorly in the previous four years. Indeed, it managed to implement a handful of political projects. But in the long run, such an alliance between the country's two largest parties merely serves to strengthen the political fringes. That, too, is a lesson from recent years.