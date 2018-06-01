Lesen Sie diesen Text auf Deutsch.

This story is part of our feature series called "Overland," in which nine local reporters write stories for ZEIT ONLINE about their regions. The series is part of our section called #D18, in which we are seeking to explain Germany to Germany.

Additional information about the #D18 project

The basement contains three weeks of supplies, including 15 cases of mineral water, canned soups, noodles and rice. Alice Hermens also shows off the emergency kit she has assembled in an IKEA box: protective suits, masks and iodine tablets. The Hermens family is well prepared for an emergency.



Should the sirens start howling and the Aachen region be plunged into chaos, Gereon Hermens will slip on a white protective suit in his office, pick up his three daughters from school and make his way home on foot. Before the water-pressure plummets, Alice Hermens will fill up the water tanks and bring the guinea pigs inside. Once everyone in the family is home, they plan to lock themselves in, turn on the radio to wait for instruction and hope that they survive the nuclear accident more or less unscathed.

"We've simulated everything and realized in doing so just how crazy it is," says the tall and slender Gereon Hermens. "There was a time when the fear exerted significant influence on our lives." But gradually, he says, they have been able to take a step back and are no longer participating in every single protest. "Sometimes, you just have to ignore it, otherwise it becomes unbearable." The Hermens are sitting in the yard of their single-family home in Brand, the idyllic rural district on the outskirts of Aachen and just a few kilometers from the Belgian border. More to the point, it is located 70 kilometers (44 miles) from Huy, the site of the Tihange nuclear power plant, a structure that has been striking fear into the region's residents for years.



Cracks, Cracks, Cracks

Gereon and Alice Hermens in their yard in Aachen © Marcus Simaitis für ZEIT ONLINE

The story of the Tihange plant reads like a German-Belgian economic thriller, complete with safety problems, deep-seated fears, cronyism, deceit and double standards. It also testifies to the difficulty of bidding farewell to risky technology when it delivers cheap electricity and hefty profits.

The story begins in 2012, when ultrasonic tests on reactor pressure vessels at the two active Belgian nuclear power plants – Tihange and Doel – revealed mysterious cracks deep inside the steel. The two reactors in question, Tihange 2 and Doel 3, had to be taken offline. Reactor pressure vessels are vital components of nuclear power plants, essentially steel cocoons containing the fuel rods and the site where the nuclear chain reaction takes place. If one were to burst, a nuclear meltdown would result. Just a few hours after such an accident, prevailing west winds might blow the radioactive cloud into the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, where Aachen is located. A study conducted by the University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences in Vienna found that in a worst-case scenario, "the impact on Aachen could be compared to that of towns within the 20-kilometer exclusion zone of Fukushima."

In March 2014, Tihange 2 and Doel 3 were ordered to be shut down again due to "unexpected results" in tests of the facility's structural integrity. Tests had revealed that the number of cracks had risen to 16,000. Residents of the region around Aachen believed the problematic reactor at Tihange would not be allowed to go back online.

But then Belgium's Federal Agency for Nuclear Control, or FANC, reached a surprising decision. In late November of 2015, the authority granted permission to the reactor's operator to restart Tihange 2 despite the concerns. FANC and the French nuclear plant operator Electrabel had come up with a new explanation for the cracks. The company announced that month that inspections had revealed the cracks had been there from the very beginning and were not the result of the power-plant's operation. They were, the company said in a statement, "hydrogen flakes that were produced during the forging process." The expanding number of cracks, the statement said, was the result of the increased sensitivity of the testing equipment, which had improved over the years. FANC insisted that the structural integrity of the vessels in question was "only slightly reduced" and was still 1.5 times greater than the limits imposed by law.

Protests and Iodine Tablets

Residents of municipalities, like Aachen, near the Belgium border have long since ceased trusting such statements. Indeed, the region has become home to what is likely the largest anti-nuclear power movement to be seen since the 1980s. The black-on-yellow message "Stop Tihange" can be seen everywhere: on car stickers, as flags flying from apartment windows.

Helmut Etschenberg is the political face of these protests. As head of the regional council, he represents the interests of several communities surrounding Aachen. He is also active in improving cooperation among Germans, Dutch and Belgians in the region, which is located where the borders of the three countries meet. Two-and-a-half years ago, he had his own anti-Tihange epiphany during a demonstration at the famous Elise Fountain in the heart of Aachen. A demonstrator in a wheelchair gave him a handbill and demanded he make a speech. A short time later, he was onstage.



Since then, he has felt called upon – as the region's political leader – "to fight until the thing has been shut down." His office has printed informational brochures, held podium discussions and uploaded explanatory videos to the internet informing people what to do in the event of a serious accident. In August 2017, he launched a program to distribute iodine tablets to tens of thousands of residents as a precaution. In the case of a significant radiation leak, the tablets help prevent the thyroid gland from absorbing radioactive iodine.

