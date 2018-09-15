Lesen Sie hier die deutsche Version



To mark the anniversary of that once-in-a-century event, features, analyses and retrospectives abound: How did it happen? Have we learned our lessons? Can it happen again? These are all valid questions. But Lehman is just a symptom of a much deeper systemic crisis. A crisis that began long before Sept. 15, 2008, and which continues today. It is the cause of growing social inequality and acts as a brake on both groundbreaking innovation and on efforts to combat climate change.

It makes sense that the 2008 financial crisis and the Lehman bankruptcy are seen as exceptional. The events were so dramatic that Hollywood – otherwise not known for its interest in credit default swaps and mortgage-backed securities – produced more than a half-dozen films about the crisis, casting stars such as Brad Pitt and Matt Damon. From the 2010 film "Inside Job" to the cult German series "Bad Bank," blame was universally assigned to greedy, unscrupulous bankers and the impenetrable products they were selling. It was a narrative that played into the hands of the financial industry. After all, if the crisis had been caused by moral failings and the incompetence of those involved, then it made no sense to call the system itself into question. In other words, 2008 was simply a vast blunder that could be rendered unrepeatable with a few more rules. Wrong.

The ideology that led to Lehman and, ultimately, to the social and political upheavals we are witnessing today, remains unchanged among bankers, executives and investors. It became part of the broader public conscience over four decades ago. In the mid-1960s, future Nobel Prize laureate Milton Friedman said that business has just one social responsibility, that of using its resources to increase its profits. Friedman was reacting to a movement that demanded more social responsibility and commitment to the environment from large corporations like General Electric. Such demands, Friedman wrote in his famous 1970 article in The New York Times, are akin to "pure and unadulterated socialism."

Friedman's essay struck a nerve among investors. At the time, corporate America was mired in a crisis. As a consequence of Japan's rise, American manufacturers suddenly found themselves confronted by strong competitors on the domestic market for the first time. Furthermore, the oil shock and resulting inflation had pushed living costs through the roof and labor unions, which were still powerful at the time, were demanding higher wages to compensate. Companies reacted with a wave of mergers and acquisitions, resulting in bloated conglomerates that largely failed to generate the profits they had promised. Stockholders were unhappy. Inspired by Friedman's theories, an army of consultants got to work sanitizing and optimizing underperforming companies on behalf of their shareholders.

Today, the fixation of managers and shareholders on profit maximization and endless cost-cutting has become so widespread and internalized that it seems as though there has never been a different approach to capitalism – as though the doctrine of shareholder value was an original component of the system. Other standpoints, such as that of management guru Peter Drucker, who argued that customer satisfaction and constant product improvement was a company's core task, have been shoved aside. The creation and preservation of jobs have also had to subordinate themselves to the interests of capital.

Professors from renowned business schools and universities rubberstamped the new reality. Shareholders could demand compensation, according to the academic justification, because they were the ones bearing the investment risk. But the British economist Colin Mayer argued that employees, customers and suppliers contribute more to a company's success than is reflected by their contractual obligations. And in contrast to shareholders, who are generally able to sell their shares, these investments cannot be quickly turned into money.