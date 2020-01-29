Lesen Sie diesen Text auf Deutsch.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is seeking a trademark protection for the Fridays for Future climate movement, the weekly newspaper DIE ZEIT has learned in the course of its reporting. The European Union Intellectual Property Office received the application in December.

The applicant is a previously unknown foundation: The Stockholm-based "Stiftelsen The Greta Thunberg and Beata Ernman Foundation". After receiving a request for comment from DIE ZEIT, a spokesman for Thunberg said the foundation was established by Greta and her family. The foundation’s "aim will be to promote ecological, climatic and social sustainability as well as mental health." The foundation, he said, is a necessary mean to be able to donate money with full transparency.

In addition to the foundation, a supporter of Thunberg named Janine O’Keeffe is seeking to secure the trademark rights for certain products under the Fridays for Future name. Her application includes trademark protection for backpacks, hats and numerous other items. "There is no intent of making money out of the trademark," O’Keeffe told DIE ZEIT. The real purpose, she said, is to protect the Fridays for Future name from abuse.