An employee adjusts Roundup products on a shelf at a store in San Rafael, California, on July, 9, 2018. - A lawyer for a California groundskeeper dying of cancer took aim at Monsanto on July 9, 2019 as a jury began hearing the lawsuit accusing the chemical giant of ignoring health risks of its top-selling weed killer Roundup.

© Josh Edelson/​AFP/​Getty Images