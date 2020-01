FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY - OCTOBER 20: Guests stand at the rooftop of a shopping mall and look at the skyline and the finance district on October 20, 2018 in Frankfurt, Germany. Skyrocketing costs for housing have become a major issue in cities across Germany, with local government scrambling to find policy solutions. Frankfurt in particular is already attracting wealthy newcomers as the city becomes an alternative for companies in the financial sphere relocating from Brexit-afflicted London. In other cities, especially Berlin, foreign investors, including from China, are parking their money in luxury apartment purchases. (Photo by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)

© Thomas Lohnes/​Getty Images