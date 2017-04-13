Lesen Sie diesen Text hier auf Deutsch.

Climate research, Earth-observation satellites or the development of vaccines: Universities and institutes that are researching topics viewed as unimportant by U.S. President Donald Trump are receiving less funding. His planned travel restrictions for people from Muslim-majority countries likewise have a negative impact on international research teams, scientists traveling to conventions, students and university lecturers.

The repression of free scientific research is even worse in Turkey, where not only are educational and research institutions suffering, but some researchers themselves are being politically oppressed. Even inside the EU, the Hungarian government is seeking to limit the independence of universities.

Have you been directly affected?

Particularly in the U.S. – the global superpower of research – such restrictive tendencies are directly affecting a significant number of academics. There is hardly an internationally active scientist in existence who hasn't, at least for a time, studied or worked in the United States, or is intending to. The U.S. is home to the most influential universities and hosts the most important international conferences. Globally significant research projects without an American partner are the exception.

Have you – as a university student, lecturer, researcher or professor – been directly affected? Have you sensed a change? Have you perhaps even changed your personal career plans? Or has the political situation left you completely untouched? Are you planning to take to the streets in Germany on April 22 – in parallel with the March for Science in the U.S. – for personal reasons or out of a sense of solidarity? Or are you planning to conscientiously avoid the march? Demonstrations are planned for Berlin, Munich, Dresden, Heidelberg and Leipzig, among other locations in Germany. The initiative is currently connecting via the Facebook page Science March Germany and by way of Twitter accounts, each belonging to the cities hosting a march.

Tell us your story!

Write us with your experiences at leserartikel-community@zeit.de or post your views in the comment section. We will publish select contributions here on ZEIT ONLINE.

