Once again, we're in the car, this time on the way back. Sigmund Jähn picked me up from the Strausberg train station when I arrived, and now he's driving me back so I can return to Berlin – because that's just what you do, as he says. And this after sitting and talking with me for two hours in his living room.

No, there were no pictures of him as a cosmonaut hanging on the wall. It was the completely normal living room of an elderly couple – with overstuffed armchairs and plenty of dark wood. Every now and then, the 81-year-old would stand up and walk over to the kitchen to make coffee. I would lean against the doorframe and watch as he somewhat laboriously placed the cups and saucers next to the coffee maker, as he dipped his finger into the salt tin to check if it was sugar. I watched as he spooned sugar into the small cups before apologizing for not having any cake.

While in the kitchen, Jähn told me about the green dumplings he had heated up for his lunch, and it reminded me of the green dumplings my mother used to make for Christmas. The ones from my mother were from Thuringia while his were the kind made in neighboring Vogtland. There is a difference, but he couldn't tell me just then what it was. We both laughed, and since we were talking about it, I fell into my Saxon dialect and told him that I used to go to holiday camp in Vogtland when I was a child and that we would always hike to his birthplace, the village of Morgenröthe-Rautenkranz, and go to the Sigmund Jähn museum there. He then launched into a Vogtland hiking song. I couldn't understand the lyrics – after all, it's basically impossible to understand the lyrics of such songs – but the melody reminded me of times past. A kind of faraway, indistinct past. A past that you can feel, but you can't really see.

When he laughed, Jähn would rock gently back and forth and I could see how agile and athletic this man still is. Exactly 40 years ago, on Aug. 26, 1978, he was launched into space from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in present-day Kazakhstan. He was the first, and the last, East German to fly into space, but he was also the first German, period. Together with the Soviet commander Valery Bykovsky, he orbited the Earth 125 times in seven days, 20 hours and 49 minutes. It is said that national boundaries are invisible from up there.

The former cosmonaut now has a slight hunch when he walks, but when he can, he still goes for a short swim each morning in the lake that borders his property. He used to do so in winter too. On the way to the car after our conversation, he asked me if I wanted to see the lake. In response, I asked him if he wanted to go to the lake. No, he responded, but if you want, we'll go.

But I didn't want to take up any more of his time. Jähn has so many letters on his desk that still haven't been answered. Grandparents who want an autograph for their grandchildren, for example, even though, as Jähn suspects, they aren't interested in him at all. But he wants to answer all of them. Because that's just what you do, as he says again. Because people will be happy to get a letter from him, even if some of them have already been waiting two years for a response. On the way back to the train station, we talk once again about the conference at a high school in western Berlin where I first met him a few weeks ago.

It was a conference organized in his honor to mark the approaching 40th anniversary of his spaceflight. Jähn took the commuter train to the event, though "conference" isn't really the right word for it. It was more like a meet-up of a group of retired – or, more accurately, discarded – East German scientists. The old men were all wearing beige suits and light-colored shoes – the Honecker look, as one of them murmured to me as I entered, an obviously self-effacing reference to Erich Honecker, the longtime leader of communist East Germany. And the meeting itself also didn't seem to have anything to do with science. It was more of a reunion. The principal of the Sigmund Jähn Elementary School in Fürstenwalde, a town some 60 kilometers east of Berlin, was also there. She had brought along a teddy bear in a cosmonaut suit, which she pushed into Jähn's arms because she wanted a picture of them together. She then invited him to come to her school, saying he really should drop by. She repeated the invitation several times.

In the car back to the Strausberg train station, I ask him if he has taken her up on the offer, adding that the invitation had sounded so nice. No, he responds. He already watched once in his life as signs bearing his name were taken down overnight, he says. Now, at the end of his life, he has no interest in watching as they are put back up. He then looks over at me from the driver's seat, following his thoughts. He doesn't sound like he says such things very often.