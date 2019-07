Mission Time: 27:17:09 — Aldrin: "Hey, Jim, I'm looking through the monocular now, and I guess to coin an expression, the view is just out of this world. I can see all the islands in the Mediterranean. Some larger and smaller islands of Majorca, Sardinia and Corsica. A little haze over the upper Italian peninsula, some cumulus clouds out over Greece. The Sun is setting on the eastern Mediterranean now. The British Isles are definitely greener color than the brownish green that we have in the islands, in the peninsula of Spain. Over." — Lovell: "Rog. Understand that the Northern Africa - Mediterranean area is fairly clear today, huh?" — Aldrin: "Right." — Collins: "Yes. We see a bunch of roads with cars driving up and down, too." — Lovell: "Do you find that the monocular is any good to you, Buzz?" — Aldrin: "Yeah, It'd be nice if it had another order of magnitude of power on it. Of course, it has a tendency to jiggle around a little bit, and you might want to have some sort of a bracket. I hate to use that word though."

