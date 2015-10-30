Lesen Sie diesen Text auf Deutsch

The news is deeply shocking: Sausage and meat, Germany’s ultimate culinary delights, are evil! Apparently it’s not bad enough that animals have to die under the most horrendous conditions before we can consume meat -- indeed, ethically sensitive eaters have long known that vegetarianism is the only way out. But now we have to learn that eating too much meat, especially red meat, sausages and cold cuts, also increases the risk of cancer.

Two camps are irreconcilably pitted against each other in this battle. On the one side, you have the Weber grill faction. It defends tradition and notes that prehistoric man set the precedent, and that meat-eaters are evolution’s real winners (though fans of the Paleo diet must be viewed separately). And, arguing with their own set of facts, they say they will not allow some health-conscious dictatorship to spoil the pleasure of a juicy steak (along with, of course, a beer).

On the other side, you have the group of animal-loving vegetarians and vegans who, in conjunction with the organic-only, gluten-free faction, see themselves as being vindicated in what they have always postulated – namely, that a meat-free diet saves lives, and not just those of animals, but yours, too.

At the moment, those who don’t fit into one of these categories are feeling a bit helpless. Who’s right, they ask? As far as I see it, no one is. While one side is championing the utopian view that death can somehow be forestalled, the other is simply trying to suppress what is basically common knowledge.

‘A Steak Never Killed Anybody’

The reactions to the "cancer-meat study" demonstrate just how deep-seated these fears are in all of us. They are roughly summarized here:

"A steak never killed anybody," some rail. "What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger," another says. Just look at prehistoric man. Representatives of this group feel immortal when they sit comfortably in front of the campfire (just don’t mention the particulate matter!), as they pull the cork out of a bottle (alcohol!), as they puff away (tobacco!) and as meat (obesity! heart disease! cancer!) sizzles in the light of the flames. They stoically thumb their noses at the threat by simply refusing to believe what’s reported in health studies. Besides, they argue, these studies seem to contradict each other every few weeks anyway. Until recently, cholesterol was terrible, but now it is only half as bad. At times, it’s sugar that gets demonized; at others, artificial sweetener is the bogeyman. You researchers out there! Please let us know when you draw some final conclusion! Until then, cheers! And keep those steaks sizzling!

"Those who live unhealthy lives have only themselves to blame," claims the other camp, which seems to be a bit more heterogeneous than their carnivore counterparts. Smoking, drinking, too little exercise, eating fatty foods – it’s all bad, they preach. Like duh! In their view, the opposing camp is too dumb and, more than anything, too lazy to survive, while they themselves exercise discipline and control. They read precise lists of ingredients (artificial food colors!) printed on food packaging in undiscernible six-point typefaces. They buy "organic" items out of ethical conviction. And some are convinced that organic farming, by its very nature, automatically produces healthier food. This group waging war against its own demise also includes people who force themselves to exercise or go to the gym, who have given up all their addictions and who no longer use plastic wrap for their food (plasticizers!).They’re absolutely convinced that they’re living the best life possible. And when, despite all their efforts, they actually do get sick, they argue it must be fate.

The one group suppresses reality; the other struggles against it. The tragedy is that they will all die, because those who manage to dodge one risk now will surely be stricken by the next one. In the end, death will get us all – the only questions are when and how.

If you haven’t been hit by a car by the time you turn 50, then you face the risk of a heart attack or a stroke. And those who make it to 60 or 70 can almost be certain they will get cancer. And those who somehow avoid this fate still have years of suffering ahead of them – dementia, after all, seems inescapable.

Ultimately, fate doesn’t seem to pay much heed to the evidence of studies. There are gluttons for smoky sausage out there who live to be 120, while some non-smokers who exercise regularly come down with lung cancer. Probabilities may be an altogether different matter, but a person simply cannot assume that the statistical norms will apply to his or her life.

If There Were a Just God, He Wouldn’t Be a Scientist

So, we could end this right here by saying: Nothing is more certain in life than death. There’s no point in living healthily. But the smarter ones are those who don’t spend their time trying to beat death and, instead, strive for a full life in the here and now. What that means, of course, is an incredibly individual thing. If the sight of a juicy steak warms your heart, you should take a bite. And those who get high on endorphins when running a marathon should continue doing so. However, happiness researchers also note that health is a main factor in happiness. And, yes, it’s also supposedly possible to eat your way to happiness.

We Have Little Interest in How Proven Something Is

It may be possible to improve our lives by following the suggestions of scientific findings, but the truth is that people often don’t even know how to process the truth. The degree to which we listen to the findings of research depends on the soundness of the study and also the likelihood that we will be affected by that threat. It’s more likely – and this is, of course, also a finding by researchers – that we will simply make an effort to protect ourselves from the things we fear most. Thus, it’s no wonder that some vegetarians don’t immunize their children against measles or that some suburbanites see no contradiction in buying organic paints for ethical reasons and simultaneously gorging on meat. From a scientific perspective, that’s almost painfully irrational.

At the end of the day, perhaps the people who are happiest are those who find simple answers in the hour of truth. People like Winfried Kretschmann, a member of the environmentalist Green Party and governor of the state of Baden-Württemberg. His region is famous across the world for its Black Forest ham. In light of the "cancer-meat study," he felt compelled to defend the ham from his home region. "You’ll also die if you eat a whole sack of potatoes," he said.

Translated by Daryl Lindsey