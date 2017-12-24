The German translation of this article can be found here.



It bothers me that in the 21st century people are still dying of hunger. If having no air to breathe is unacceptable, if having no water to drink is unacceptable, then why is having no food to eat acceptable? We will soon be able to send people to Mars, yet we cannot save millions from hunger on planet Earth? There is something fundamentally wrong with this picture!

Everyday, 815 million people go to bed hungry even though we produce more than enough food to feed everyone. Why? Because of wars and climate change, which are the root causes of hunger and displacement today. Data shows that 60 percent of those facing hunger—489 million people—and more than 75 percent of children suffering from stunted growth—122 million out of 155 million—live in countries affected by conflict. If we don’t do anything soon, many children are likely to grow up with diminished productive capacity and income-earning potential, with far-reaching consequences for many communities and countries.

It is your problem, too

It is unacceptable that hundreds of millions of people still suffer the indignity of hunger every single day - and often not through any fault of their own. We must stand up and say "enough is enough!" to those with the power to end these wars. This is our problem and not somebody else’s issue in a distant, faraway land.

What are the root causes of hunger and how can they be addressed? Finding out is the primary focus of Dr. Arif Husain, chief economist and director of the Food Security Analysis and Trends Service at the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in Rome. © WFP

When I was growing up, my mother used to say: "Finish what is on your plate, because kids in Africa are hungry." Back then, I never understood how the food left on my plate could feed someone so far away. But today I do! We may not share that same plate of food, but we do share the land, the water and the greenhouse gases that go into producing that wasted food. Each year, we throw away about a third of the total food production. So, if we really do care about feeding a growing world while also protecting the environment for the next generations, then we must make it our New Year’s resolution to stop wasting food by only buying what we can responsibly consume.

Nine out of 10 refugees are hosted by developing countries

Fear of unknown cultures, languages, customs and religions keeps people tied to their places of origin, even when there is nothing left to eat. It surprises my friends when I tell them that most people do not want to leave their homes despite enduring extreme hardships. Globally, more than 65 million people today are displaced, of which 40 million remain within the borders of their own countries. Despite all the risks in Syria, for example, people tend to displace 3 to 6 times within Syria before even crossing the border into neighboring Lebanon or Jordan. This also explains why nine out of 10 African migrants remain in Africa, eight out of 10 Asian migrants stay in Asia and nine out of 10 refugees worldwide are hosted by developing countries.

Development programs do make a difference, but it can seem like two steps forward and one step back. There are success stories, like China, South Korea and Rwanda, all of which have made remarkable progress. But there are also many significant disappointments, like Afghanistan, South Sudan and Yemen. We have succeeded in reducing global poverty and hunger in the last decade, but large disparities remain between and within communities, countries and regions.



The problem today is that we compromise on longer term development programs to ensure that we have enough money to keep people alive in places experiencing intense conflicts. All together, the humanitarian community spent about $27 billion in 2016, but roughly half of that amount was used to help people in just five countries—Syria, Yemen, Iraq, South Sudan and Ethiopia - most of which are beset by conflict. The remaining amount was insufficient to adequately meet the humanitarian needs in 43 additional countries. The overall shortfall was about 40 percent.