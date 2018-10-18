Lesen Sie diesen Text auf Deutsch

A woman slowly and silently stretches her skinny arm through the closed lattice gate. A few steps further on, a man is trying to push his head through the bars of a window, screaming in a drawn-out, hoarse cry. Gaunt figures lie about on the cement floors of two courtyards, each measuring roughly eight-meters (26-feet) square. The men are on one side, the women on the other. Some of them rise up from the ground, hoping to touch the visitor – or speak with him.

Everything about the place is reminiscent of a badly run-down prison: the bars, the metal beds, a room smelling strongly of excrement. But this is not a correctional facility. Rather, it is a provincial hospital – and it is the only hospital in Nakuru, the large city in western Kenya, that has a psychiatric ward.

"Many families drop off relatives here and then never come back," says the nurse who is leading the visitor on a tour and who does not wish to be identified by name. She points to a woman lying listlessly on the ground and says: "She is from Rwanda and has been here for 10 years." The ward primarily treats psychosis cases and acute depression using medication and sometimes electroconvulsive therapy. Apart from the nurse, the only other non-patient present is a burly security guard. The doctor, the nurse says, has no time at the moment. There is just one doctor on staff for the facility's more than 40 long-term patients, the nurse says, and she is also responsible for the 200 walk-ins each day.

A Psychiatrist Shortage Not Just a Problem in Kenya It is estimated that mental illness accounts for 13 percent of the global disease burden and up to a third of the total number of years that people around the world must live with a disability (Lancet Psychiatry: Vigo et al., 2016). The economic consequences are immense. Nevertheless, in almost no other area of clinical medicine is the gap as large between the medical care people need and the care they receive. That is especially true in poorer countries, where up to three-quarters of those suffering from mental illness do not have access to adequate care, according to the World Health Organization (WHO, 2017). The situation is particularly extreme in countries like Afghanistan, where there is only a single psychiatrist per 10 million inhabitants. By way of comparison, in Germany there are more than 130 mental health specialists for every 1 million people (Bundesärztekammer, 2017, PDF), while in Iceland there are 200 such doctors per 1 million people. Just in October, a commission assembled by the medical journal The Lancet condemned the egregious shortage of therapy options available to the mentally ill. The scientists on the panel estimate that adequate treatment could save around 13.5 million lives worldwide each year.

The state-run facility is an extreme case, but far from the only such instance. One reason is that for years, Kenya's focus – with the support of the WHO and other international donors – has been on controlling deadly diseases. First came illnesses like malaria, tuberculosis and HIV, for example, before the spotlight later shifted to chronic, non-infectious maladies like high blood pressure, diabetes and cancer. Mental illnesses were ignored for far too long. The consequences can be seen today: There are only an estimated 100 psychiatrists in the entire country, which means that each mental health expert is responsible for an average of a half-million people. The health-care gap in mental health is thus higher than in almost any other sector of clinical medicine.

A trip through western Kenya, from the city of Nakuru via Eldoret and Turbo to the rural hinterlands, shows that in many places, there is a lack of knowledge, financial resources, trained experts and belief in psychological care. Despite the fact that mental illness is one of the most serious health care challenges in the world, millions of people in Kenya suffering from schizophrenia, epilepsy or depression have no access to adequate care. But the trip also demonstrates that the situation is improving.