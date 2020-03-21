Lesen Sie dieses Interview auf Deutsch.



What seemed impossible just one week ago is now reality: The coronavirus pandemic is fundamentally changing life in Germany. For the first time in the country's postwar history, a worldwide travel advisory is in effect. The government has asked people to stay at home. Movie theaters, bars and shops are shuttered. Daycare centers and schools are closed. It marks the beginning of what is sure to be a difficult time. And nobody knows exactly how long it will last. In this time of uncertainty, we need facts – and serious scientists to explain them to us. Virologist Christian Drosten has become Germany's de facto explainer for the current outbreak, with tens of thousands of people listening to his podcast from German public broadcaster NDR every day. ZEIT ONLINE met Drosten at his office in the Institute of Virology at Berlin's Charité university hospital.

ZEIT ONLINE: Life as we know it is changing at the moment. Mr. Drosten, are you worried?

Christian Drosten: Like many other people, I, too, am in denial about the current situation to a certain extent. I hope for my family and for myself that it won't affect us. But it very well could. And then there are others who are ignoring our new reality completely.

ZEIT ONLINE: People in this country, though, are listening to you and what you say carries great weight. What effect is this role having on you?

The majority of throat swabs taken from patients in Berlin are tested for the novel coronavirus at the Charité hospital's Virchow campus. In the photo on the left, an employee gathers forms with patients' information. In the so-called molecular diagnostic platform (right), samples are stored that still need to be examined. © Jacobia Dahm für ZEIT ONLINE

Drosten: I just sort of slipped into it. It's also becoming a bit overwhelming, all the media inquiries, advising politicians. I'm not a politician, I'm a scientist. I'm happy to explain what I know. Scientific findings must be communicated to everyone transparently, so that we all can get an idea of the situation. But I'm also honest about what I don't know. I always have been.

ZEIT ONLINE: The country is grinding to a halt. Daycare centers and schools have been closed nationwide as of this week. Is the government reacting appropriately at the moment?



Drosten: Few of the decisions made in recent days were purely evidence-based. Many were political, and certainly correct. Some were surely influenced by the strict measures in neighboring countries. But either way: I have the impression that a switch has now been flipped in all states across Germany. Now a decision has been made to ban public events and close daycares and schools.



ZEIT ONLINE: It is said that you played a central consultative role in the decision to close schools. Was it the correct decision to do so now?



Drosten: I don't know. It probably won't be clear until later whether it was the right time to do this. I've always maintained that scientists from other disciplines must also be heard, and that kind of decision is outside the realm of competence of an epidemiologically trained virologist like myself. I don't see my job as condensing the truth, but as explaining aspects of the truth and allowing for uncertainties and saying, 'We don't know' – which makes a political decision necessary. And as long as it's communicated as a political decision, I think that's fine.



ZEIT ONLINE: Will the measures work?



Drosten: Hopefully, they will decisively change the dynamics of the disease's transmission. It's possible that we'll be able to judge this by Easter. Maybe we'll see that fewer people have been infected than we would have expected amid the current exponential growth. That the curve has grown flatter. Initially, however, this will have less of an impact on the death rate, because some of those who will die before Easter are already infected now or will be in the coming days. What's more, the recent decisions won't have an immediate effect. It will take a few days. Some things have become normalized. Many people have figured out childcare solutions, for example. And more and more people are understanding that they shouldn't meet up in groups anymore. It will take some time for people to get used to this.

ZEIT ONLINE: Stricter measures, such as forbidding people from leaving their homes for non-essential reasons, are under consideration – largely because apparently not everyone has understood that they should stay home and reduce their contact with others in order to protect the community at large.



Drosten: I think that in the next few days, the penny will finally drop. These measures are still quite new, but most people will have grasped it. There will always be some people who are incorrigible. Of course, people like that don't exist in China – there, they are censured. But I'm glad that we don't live in that kind of society. And I'm not sure whether it's even necessary, in terms of the overall epidemic, to find every last person who's not following the rules.



ZEIT ONLINE: So, given the corona parties that have been taking place, you wouldn't say: "From now on, no one is allowed to go outside?"



Drosten: Who am I to say such a thing? I can say that as a virologist, in my field, up to a certain point, this is the way things are. Other things just don't fall into my area of competence. Then I'm no longer a scientist, but a private citizen. I don't have a mandate from voters. But I do believe that by shutting down bars and restaurants, cancelling major events and closing daycares and schools, a great deal has already been achieved. The goal is to prevent as many people as possible from coming into contact with one another.

Christian Drosten, the head of virology at Berlin's Charité hospital and Germany's most famous expert on the coronavirus © Jacobia Dahm für ZEIT ONLINE

ZEIT ONLINE: What's your assessment of how Germany managed the earliest stages of this outbreak?

Drosten: I believe that Germany recognized its own outbreak very early on. We're two or three weeks ahead of some of our neighbors. We've been able to do this because we've been doing so many diagnostics, so much testing. Of course, we missed some cases in this early stage, that always happens. But I don't think we overlooked a major outbreak. This assertion is also supported by the fact that we are seeing cases in Germany increase as expected. But we're also seeing that we have fewer deaths than other countries. One could deduce, therefore, that we're not that far off from the total number of cases we have. We certainly aren't identifying all of the cases, but relatively, we are seeing more than other countries that are testing less.



ZEIT ONLINE: Like Italy, for instance?



Drosten: In Italy, tests are apparently primarily performed on people who get admitted to the hospital. That's because people there know that there aren't enough tests to go around anyway, so they initially stay home, even if they have symptoms. They only go to the hospital if their condition worsens. There, they arrive with shortness of breath and are immediately admitted to the intensive care unit, where they are then tested for the first time. This is why the average age of recorded cases is much higher in Italy than here in Germany. I assume that many young Italians are or were infected without ever being detected. This also explains the virus' supposedly higher mortality rate there.

ZEIT ONLINE: How much longer will we be able to keep up with testing in Germany?



Drosten: At some point, this won't be possible anymore. We're simply not able to increase our testing capacity as quickly as the number of cases rises. Then two things will coincide: First, some of the people who are now sick with COVID-19 will die. And second, because we won't be able to test everyone, our statistics will be incomplete. Our fatality rate will then also rise. It will appear that the virus has become more dangerous, but this will be a statistical artifact, a distortion. It will simply reflect what's already starting to happen: We're missing more and more infections.

ZEIT ONLINE: What can we do about it?



Drosten: We have to take shortcuts. If one person in a household tests positive, we could, for instance, consider the entire household to be positive, even without a test. Because we know that is what is going to happen: If one family member gets infected, they infect everyone else. If you say right away that the entire family is positive, you save yourself a lot of testing. Imagine that you're infected, and the next day your wife has to go and stand in line. And then imagine the test doesn't detect her infection yet, and she has to come back. That doesn't make any sense. So, it's better if the entire family isolates at home from the get-go. They're already doing this in the Netherlands and I'm going to suggest that Germany follow suit in discussions with health authorities.

ZEIT ONLINE: What other options are there?



Drosten: At some point, suspected cases will be reported only on the basis of symptoms and then the statistics will begin to reflect this. At the same time, available tests will have to be reserved for those people most at risk. If an otherwise healthy student is at home on her couch watching Netflix, as a general practitioner, I don't need to know whether she's positive or not. She should just stay there and get better. But when a 70-year-old patient of mine gets sick and is isolated at home, then I'd like to test him in order to then be able to call every two days and ask how his breathing is. That way, he can be admitted to a hospital early enough and doesn't show up to an out-patient clinic with a clotted lung and have to immediately be transferred to an intensive care unit.

ZEIT ONLINE: Will we soon have tests that are faster than the current ones?

Drosten: Some are already commercially available, mostly those that detect antibodies. Their quality probably varies. And they only work after 10 days, since that's when patients have developed antibodies. In the first 10 days, these tests are blind, so to speak. We have to wait until antigen tests are developed, which can actually detect viral proteins. These tests will work like a pregnancy test – and they'll also provide results just as quickly. If the tests work well, they'll be able to completely replace the current ones. Then people won't have to wait in lines anymore. I hope this will happen by May.