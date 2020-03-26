Lesen Sie diesen Text auf Deutsch

History may not repeat itself. But it is possible to see its reflection in what we are experiencing today. Has there ever before been a pandemic like the current one? Or is it completely unprecedented? It is helpful to take a look back in time to see what lessons history might have for us.

Mark Honigsbaum is a person who has turned to the past. In his book, The Pandemic Century, he examines significant disease outbreaks from the 20th and early 21st centuries. "No two pandemics are exactly alike," Honigsbaum said in a recent telephone conversation, "but there are lots of parallels between COVID-19 and the Spanish flu in 1918."

It is a comment that isn't exactly hopeful. The Spanish flu, after all, was one of the largest catastrophes of the last century. As World War I came to an end, around a third of the global population became infected with the virus that caused the flu, and many of them suffered from severe pneumonia. Their skin turned blue, blood oozed out of their noses and they died gasping for breath – in Mumbai, in New York, in Stuttgart and all around the world. Rough estimates hold that around 50 million people lost their lives to the Spanish flu, a number equivalent to between 2.5 and 5 percent of the global population at the time.

In contrast to the acute respiratory disease COVID-19, which got its start in the Chinese city of Wuhan – in connection, it is believed, to a market that traded in wild animals of a kind that could have transmitted the virus to humans – we don't know precisely where the Spanish flu originated. Historians, virologists and biologists have found indications that a precursor to the deadly flu pathogen was already circulating in the years prior to the deadly 1918 pandemic. One trail leads back to a British military basis in the northern French town of Étaples. "The base was crowded with soldiers," wrote virologists in a 2014 study (Isirv: Wever & Van Bergen, 2014). It "was situated near sea marshes with abundant migratory birds, had many farms nearby with pigs, ducks and geese reserved as food for soldiers (…). These conditions might have contributed to an outbreak of acute respiratory infection."

Viruses from the Animal Kingdom

Genetic analyses of the few tissue samples that we have from people who came down with the Spanish flu do, indeed, show that the virus's genotype contains gene segments that likely originated in birds (Proceedings of the American Philosophical Society: Taubenberger, 2006). Inordinately close proximity between humans and animals is often the jumping-off point for pandemics and many diseases that pose a threat to humans – an estimated 60 percent (DFID: Grace et al., 2021) – are such "zoonoses." The term refers to illnesses whose pathogens, often viruses, suddenly jump from an animal to a human. That was the case with the Spanish flu, with bushmeat that triggered Ebola outbreaks and with COVID-19. We don't yet know for sure what creature was the source for the current virus, but it is likely that the vector animal initially received the virus from a bat. That theory is the result of genetic analysis performed on the pathogen (Nature Medicine: Andersen et al., 2020).

The world is much more closely linked today than it was in 1918. Prior to the outbreak, hundreds of flights a week took off from Wuhan to destinations around the world; and with its New Silk Road initiative, China has established tight ties with myriad places all over the world. But 1918 was also a year in which far-flung corners of the world came closer together, primarily because of the war. In British military camps in northern France, soldiers from India's Punjab, Sierra Leone and Nigeria shared close quarters with the British and French, not to mention laborers from China and Vietnam. Many of them carried the virus back home, thus dispersing it across the globe. Indeed, the spread was similar to the way SARS-CoV-2 advanced along trade and tourism routes in recent weeks.

The War Enabled the Spread of Spanish Flu

The virus that triggered the Spanish flu pandemic must have mutated in the months and years prior to March 1918 from a harmless flu pathogen to a deadly virus. Soldiers were packed so closely together in the trenches and they died so quickly that the flu virus had to adapt, says biologist Paul Ewald (Public Health Reports: Byerly, 2010). From an evolutionary perspective, it is advantageous for viruses to refrain from killing their hosts since they need living humans and animals to multiply and spread. But in 1918, because soldiers were dying so quickly of other causes – such as gunfire, typhoid fever, severe diarrhea and complications from trench foot – a form of virus developed that was able to multiply extremely quickly. But the more rapidly it multiplied, the more deadly it became. And it was this fatal variation that spread at the end of the war.

In a 2019 article for the medical journal The Lancet, pandemic historian Honigsbaum quotes a passage from the play The Doctor's Dilemma by George Bernhard Shaw. "The characteristic microbe of a disease might be a symptom instead of a cause," the passage reads (The Lancet: Honigsbaum, 2019). In other words, the Spanish flu could be a symptom of global military conflict – in part because it affected many young soldiers who were packed together under poor conditions in drafty military camps, but also because the heavily censored wartime press hardly wrote about the outbreak at all. The global public, in other words, was long kept in the dark about the initial infections.