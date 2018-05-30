New in Frankfurt The Secrets of Frankfurt

Anna von Münchhausen senior editor at "Die ZEIT", moved to Frankfurt with her family in 2001. You can read the German translation of her column on ZEITmagazine.

Recently, some famous Frankfurters lost it. That happens occasionally in Frankfurt. They got fed up with the self-congratulatory celebration of "Mainhattan" and "Europe-City". So they decided to describe a few "must-not-sees" that have been bothering them for far too long, of which the city has a few. For example, the writer Eva Demski, a staunch local patriot, complained about the Hansaallee street ("concrete boundary walls like Stammheim prison"). The super-busy author and cabaret artist Philipp Mosetter took aim at the promenade along the river Main ("a drainage canal for urban dross"), and the late lamented Dieter Bartetzko, who wrote about the city’s history for the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, slammed the monstrous Thurn & Taxis Palace behind the Hauptwache building ("a Barbie palace").

You might have expected a storm of outrage in response, with local residents exclaiming: "I won’t have anything bad said against our beautiful Frankfurt, people can say what they want!" ("Uff unsä schee Frankfurt lasse mir nix komme, da können die Leut saage, was se wolle!"). You can imagine what would have happened in Cologne, that hotspot of city patriotism, or in Munich, the center of self-satisfied local loyalty. Not so in Frankfurt. The reaction? Much shrugging of the shoulders, but no other repercussions. "If that’s your opinion, we don’t care" ("Wann des dene ihr Ansischt is, dann is uns des aach egal").

That’s Frankfurt all over. It’s been distinguished by a peaceful coexistence of opposing ways of life and opinions ever since pioneers of democracy assembled here in St. Paul’s Church in 1848. This tolerance extends far beyond the successfully historicized Frankfurt School (Horkheimer, Adorno) and even helped to fuel the malicious mischief of the satirical New Frankfurt School (Traxler, F. K. Waechter). So far, so interesting. But be careful. Newcomers to Frankfurt should know that not everything is allowed. Standing on the railway bridge over the Main river next to the Deutschherrnufer promenade and looking west, you might easily think: Doesn’t Frankfurt look like a part of New York? Yes, it does. But just for a moment. Even tolerant Frankfurt has some sore points. Most importantly: don’t say a derogatory word about Frankfurt’s famous apple wine (and don’t bother trying to imitate the local name for it, Äppelwoi – you won’t succeed). "Everyone who has been to Frankfurt and had a sip of apple wine says that it is the most disgusting drink they have ever tried," the respected author Andreas Maier once admitted (in what must have been a benighted moment). The third glass is considered the magic tipping-point; everyone who gets beyond that loves apple wine from then on. But really ONLY Andreas Maier could say something like that. Another point in Maier’s defense is that he moved to Hamburg three years ago. And so homesickness often draws him back to Frankfurt, and then he goes to Zu den drei Steubern, his favorite apple-wine pub. There, he is guaranteed to be left in peace and quiet.

Left in peace and quiet. That’s exactly what famous people really appreciate about Frankfurt – and new Frankfurters should definitely live by this rule. If you happen to bump into Rolf Breuer, the former head of Deutsche Bank and art lover, it’s best not to ask if it really was 930 million euros that his employer had to pay in damages as a result of his rather unguarded interview style. Daniel Cohn-Bendit, the passionately pro-EU politician, is also a movie fan. He likes going to the Eldorado theater in Schäfergasse street. But never has the Green politician been accosted in the ticket line by people wanting to ask him what it was like on the barricades in Paris in 1968. And it has not occurred to anybody to ask former Frankfurt mayor Petra Roth what she thinks of her successor when she eats at Margarete on Braubachstrasse.

That’s how it is in Frankfurt. And many people who end up here, without ever having really wanted to, agree: that’s the wonderful thing about the city.

Translated by Sylee Gore

