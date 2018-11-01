Living vegan My New Vegan Life

Lesen Sie diesen Text auf Deutsch

First, three existential questions, to be conclusively answered below: 1. Is there such a thing as life without sin? 2. Is everyone else crazy, or am I? 3. Am I too fat?

But let’s start at the beginning.

I’m 57 years old, I’ve had my children vaccinated, I don’t live in a hipster neighborhood, I drink alcohol, I don’t have any vegan friends – but I’ve been living as a vegan since July 2017. During this year I’ve learned more about animals and agriculture, nutrition, society, my body, and myself than ever before.

Last summer, my son was still in the US, studying philosophy and playing competitive soccer. Faced with the prevailing lifestyle in Orlando, Florida – going everywhere by car, eating nothing but fast food and so on – he had developed certain cultural antibodies. He started baking his own bread, which surprised me, to say the least, given how rarely he had shown up in the kitchen as a kid.

One evening in late July 2017, he FaceTimed me and announced: "Papa, I’ve gone vegan!"

They say that right before you die your whole life passes before your eyes in slow motion. Something like that happened to me with my son’s words. My mind flooded with a whole cascade of memories and thoughts: my own history with meat and animals.

But instead of dying I said, before I could think: "I will join you."

Sometimes you ruminate for ages and make a thoughtful decision, or at least that’s what you tell yourself – and sometimes you suddenly discover a decision that seems to have been hovering for a long while, unable to make itself felt until now. That was one of those times.

After our conversation – about tofu, proteins, B12, and almond milk – I was swept by a kind of euphoria. That doesn’t necessarily mean much; I’m prone to euphoria and I love new beginnings. At the same time, I thought about the backstory of this moment, the animals in my life, as it were. After all, something or other must have brought me to this point.

So here’s my meat history.

As a kid, I sometimes encountered my uncle’s hunting dogs; he was a well-to-do farmer, and my parents, our dachshund, and I often visited him on the weekends. When you passed the kennel, the dogs would press their bodies up to the bars, desperately begging to be petted. The farm had pigs, too, there must have been hundreds of them, packed like sardines, squealing frantically, or at least that’s how it sounded to me. Bottles with medications stood on the waist-high walls between the tiny pens. Today I know why: intelligent animals, the pigs are dying of boredom, turning cannibalistic, getting sick from the lack of movement and fiber in their diet. As a kid, I was warned to be quiet – otherwise they might get spooked and stampede.

And then there were the moments in the basement of our apartment building in Essen, where my father would skin and gut the rabbits he hunted. They’d dangle from the rough pine beams like lynched bank robbers in the Westerns I loved to watch. My father would whet the knife and strip the animals’ pelts from their bodies, deftly, without making a mess. One thing that stayed with me from those basement moments was the dark spatters of blood on the light wood, but the smell sank in deeper still: a smack of putrefaction, but fresher; like meat from the fridge, but much stronger; a purple-red smell.

Other than that, I was an ordinary city boy of the 1960s and ’70s. In the working-class Ruhr Valley, people ate meat without feeling the slightest bit guilty – meatballs were made from ground beef and pork and breadcrumbs, I knew that, but somehow they weren’t made from animals. I liked ham, but my uncle’s poor pigs seemed very far away, off in the countryside. The only thing I thought was gross was sausage with chunks of pork tongue in it. Everything else was fine; I was born into a world where meat-eating hadn’t yet lost its innocence. Except for an uneasiness at the edge of my consciousness, the squeals of the pigs, the purple smell, men grappling with animals.

The first turning point in my life was triggered by a book on ecology and agriculture that I picked up in the late 1970s – which wasn’t exactly an accident; Germany was going through its first wave of ecological consciousness-raising. By that time I was at the university; I read and read some more, astonished, even shocked to learn about the havoc that meat-eating wreaks on the environment. And so I began my first vegetarian phase – veganism wasn’t a thing in Germany then, as far as I can remember. But at the time, a vegetarian was about as exotic as a vegan is today. Incomprehension was the mildest reaction you could count on, and the only vegetarian dish you might be lucky enough to get in the average restaurant was scrambled eggs.

For decades I wavered back and forth between vegetarianism and meat-ism; pressed to explain that, I’d put it down to a kind of spiritual or intellectual laxity. Every few years I let myself be sucked back in by the routine that surrounded me.

Being a strict vegan and sticking to it all your life must be even harder, I thought, after hanging up from that fateful FaceTime chat with my son. I didn’t realize it then, but vegan is actually easier, simply because you aren’t constantly holding internal discussions about meat and eggs, or whether someone who drinks milk ought to eat veal, too, because there’s no milk without calves.

Over the course of my adult life, I’ve learned a few crucial things about tough guys and killing – from my father and from Joschka Fischer, the Green party politician and former foreign minister of Germany. For some time now, my father has lived in the Black Forest, partly because it was a better place to pursue his great passion, hunting. It goes without saying that we’ve argued a lot, the hunter and the vegetarian. But it seems it wasn’t these arguments that have made it harder and harder for him to hunt as the years went by. "I just can’t pull the trigger anymore," he’d say, describing how hard he now found it to kill. Often he’d come back empty-handed from his perch in the hunting blind – he’d sighted a stag, but let him go.