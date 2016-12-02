Angela Merkel Ms. Merkel, you've got mail

Lesen Sie diesen Text auf Deutsch



Even if Angela Merkel is fond of saying that she thinks everything through to the end, she couldn't have expected this: Shortly after Donald Trump was elected president, many people around the globe began wondering who could take over the role of the leader of the free world. Marine Le Pen is threatening to take power in France while the United Kingdom has enough post-Brexit problems of its own ... but what about Germany?

Germany!? For us Germans, it's almost preposterous, with our past, with our history, with our guilt. On the other hand: British historian Timothy Garton Ash, writing in the Guardian, and the New York Times were astonishingly united in their verdict that Angela Merkel is the "liberal West's last defender." The writer Gary Shteyngart, who emigrated to the US as the son of Russian-Jewish parents, tweeted: "Germany and Canada should form the League of Decent Nations."

During a recent public television interview, Merkel dismissed such suggestions as "grotesque." She is well aware that there are plenty of unresolved problems facing her in Germany, not to mention the challenges of a re-election campaign. She has also often been accused of having boosted the right-wing populist Alternative for Deutschland party with her refugee policies, even if those policies have often been hailed abroad.

That got us wondering what the world might want to say to Angela Merkel. How do people in other countries and on other continents see the German chancellor, who is seeking election to a fourth term next year?

In advance of the annual party convention of Merkel's Christian Democrats, which takes place next week, the current issue of ZEITmagazin includes 33 messages that divulge the expectations and hopes many people have of Merkel in the era of Trump, Putin and Erdogan as well as revealing what they don't like about her leadership. You can read three of these messages here. At her press conference with Barack Obama in Berlin, Merkel emphasized that she knows "many, many people" who are committed to defending the values of the free world. The man standing next to her will soon be able to do so as a private citizen. (Christoph Amend)





From: John le Carré

Subject: Amid general confusion

"Merkel is the Chancellor for all of us who believe in tolerance and political decency - qualities once, but no longer, attributed to Britain. In this shaming post-Trump and post-Brexit era of demagogues instead of leaders and rhetoric instead of reason, Merkel's is the one clear voice of sanity and moral courage amid the Babel. Germans should be justly proud of her."

John le Carré is an author. His most recent book is "The Pigeon Tunnel." He lives in Cornwall.





From: Agnese Kleina

Subject: Don't let Latvia fall!

Dear Angela,

I was born in the Soviet Union in 1982.

Back then, a letter like this – addressed personally to the leader of the free world – would have been unimaginable.

Let me tell you about another strong and admirable woman. Her name was Melanie Vanaga, she was a writer and journalist in independent Latvia. Early in the morning of June 14, 1941, under Stalin’s orders, Melanie was deported to Siberia along with 15,000 other citizens of Latvia. Her only sin: working as a journalist for a local newspaper whose editor-in-chief was her husband and the father of their eight-year-old son.

In Siberia, Melanie kept herself alive for her son and husband to whom she wrote hundreds of love letters that were never sent, since his address was unknown. She maintained her personal integrity in the face of starvation, hard work and disease. After 16 years, Melanie was released and returned to Soviet Riga, only to find out that her husband had been executed in 1942. Her son had survived.

"Nothing is the end of the world until the end of the world," Barack Obama told The New Yorker in the aftermath of the election. Melanie’s will to survive proves just that.

It’s been 25 years since Latvia regained its independence in 1991, and yet only now are people slowly becoming ready to live on. The heritage of 50 years under Soviet rule is indescribable. It’s in the blood. As a consequence, there are people incapable or unwilling to part with the status of the ultimate victim. They have chosen to live in the past. But there is also another sort who know the provenance of the collective scars in their souls, but are eager to live in the present. Ready to study, to start a business, to link east to west.

Ever since that early morning of Nov. 9 when I woke up to learn the frightening news about the US elections, the prospect of Latvia being left alone by the West (US, NATO) if pressured by Russia has become even more real. During the ensuing week, many articles sprang up here and there, each handling the "what if" in their own way. The most dreadful was titled: "The third world war will start in Latvia." Like many others, simply for the sake of emotional survival, I tried not to read them. Meanwhile there’s been a surge of new members joining the Latvian Home Guard.

All I know is that we are condemned to repeat history if we choose to forget it.

Agnese Kleina, editor-in-chief of "Benji Knewman" bookazine, Riga





From: Tyler Brûlé

Subject: Ten ideas for your next term

Dear Frau Chancellor,

I trust you’re sitting comfortably – perhaps on one of your Luftwaffe Airbuses or, better yet, one of your Canadian-made Global Expresses. I must say I was very proud when your government decided to have the good sense to buy Canadian for your smaller, zippier VIP aircraft. I mention this because the Canada connection is important to the Federal Republic in these less than stable times. First, because you’ve got a solid liberal ally in our boyishly handsome Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and second, because I’m Canadian and Germany has always played an important role in my life. If I may, let’s rewind the tape a little.

My mother was born in Germany, Lübeck to be precise, and spent her first five years there and in Blomberg. Our family was fleeing Estonia and managed to make its way to Germany and establish a life while my grandfather worked on a more solid foundation for resettlement in Canada.

I was born in 1968. Growing up in '70s Canada, it was clear that Germany had made a positive impression on my extended family, as there were always copies of the Quelle catalogue at my Aunt Anita’s house, along with two- or three-week old editions of Stern and Bunte. In the kitchen there were Ritter Sport chocolates and in the fridge assorted wurst and German cheese. My grandmother taught me naughty songs in German, in high school I dropped French for German classes with the delightful Frau Wegner, and in the summer of 1983, I spent a wonderful July with my cousins in Essen-Kettwig. I could go on at length about my early years in media in Hamburg in the early 90s, my ex-boyfriend from Bavaria and my daydreams about relocating to a sprawling bourgeois apartment in Charlottenburg, but let’s get to the core of this letter.

You’ve heard this a lot over the last few weeks but I’ll say it again – the world needs more Germany. What you haven’t heard so much about is "why?" Of course, there have been little puffs of flattery here and there, and everyone seems generally pleased that you’ll brace yourself for a fourth term in office. But you, your ministers, ambassadors, CEOs, mittelständlers and dear country folk need a bit of context.

As a journalist and publisher, my views are somewhat biased but I promise my intentions are good. To start, Germany still takes the high-ground. From absurdly broad broadsheets like this very newspaper to old-school radio stations to hauptbahnhof kiosks that put the rest of the world to shame with their breadth of reading material, Germany continues to keep the conversation at a high level and this must continue.

When so many countries have seen their media establishments collapse, yours reveals a counterbalance to the newsrooms of New York and London. On the topic of quality, you still believe in building things right the first time – unless of course we’re talking about airports in the vicinity of your federal capital. In an era when many would prefer to cut corners and build for the moment rather than the long haul, German construction and engineering is something to be rightly proud of. Then there’s education and the sound belief that not everyone should be led to think they need to have an MBA, let alone a BA. My current nation of occasional residence (the UK) would do well to pay attention to the emphasis you put on apprenticeships and on training society for a range of skills, instead of creating false hopes that everyone might one day work for a multi-national law firm. What a sad, sad place the world would be if that came to pass. There are myriad other things you must defend in this phase of turbulence, of course, and I believe you could teach the young Justin Trudeau much to help him shape his policy on the North American continent and beyond.

As this is a busy time and you have Christmas presents to purchase and a Continent to look after, I’ve jotted down a few ideas you might want to toss around at your upcoming conference.

Wishing you a lovely Christmas season and all the best for 2017.

Kind regards.

Tyler Brûlé

Editor in Chief "Monocle", London

Ten Ideas for the Chancellor’s Next Lap:

1. Get serious about the power of broadcasting and give Deutsche Welle a shake-up. It needs to behave like a serious global news player and become part of the geo-political conversation. Berlin needs to become a serious dateline and Susanne Daubner needs to be the face of the revitalized brand.

2. You need a ship. I know it sounds a bit old-school but hear me out. You should host major summits on a lovely cruise-liner off the coast of places where you want to have influence. You’re not about gunboat diplomacy, so why not be known for "gemütlichkeitsschiffsdiplomatie" – a nice, new, easy to pronounce German word. Maybe Hapag-Lloyd could operate it for you and you could lease it out to them for cruising the Med when you don’t need it.

3. You need some more ships for your underperforming navy. Everyone is buying vessels that resemble aircraft carriers these days so you might as well invest in one or two of your own. It’s good for jobs, possible exports and those moments when "Gemütlichkeitsschiffsdiplomatie" fails.

4. Take Theresa May for a very, very long walk during the Christmas break and talk sense to her. If she doesn’t listen to reason regarding Brexit, then push her in the snow and put some ice in her panties.

5. Set a challenge to the German fashion and textile industry to create a global brand to rival H&M and Zara. It will be good for your image abroad to shake the outdated notion that you’re not good at fashion.

6. Keep Tegel open – permanently. Big capital cities need more than one airport. Brussels is evidence of why one airport is a bad idea. Also, you’ll be much happier landing at Tegel than schlepping in from BER.

7. While we’re in Berlin, talk to your country’s main newspaper publishers and get one of them to launch a global, English language newspaper of record and base it in Berlin.

8. Helene Fischer as ambassador to Moscow?

9. Set up a Eurovision Taskforce and set your sights on bringing the awards to Germany within the next two years.

10. Solve much of the world’s energy problems by exporting German doors and windows to underdeveloped countries like the UK, Ireland, the US, and Canada. Solid German engineering to keep out the cold and retain heat could be an easy climate change fix.