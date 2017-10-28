Menu Schließen
© Stephen Carroll/plainpicture

#MeToo Are You In?

All men are predators and all women are victims: Is there some truth to that statement? Dating etiquette isn't my thing, but I have some ideas to make things better. Von
Dear men, the one in the cafeteria, the one behind the bar, in the checkout line, on the phone. Dear men of today, you say you're confused. After #Weinstein and #MeToo, you're wondering how you should behave, what the rules are. You say that you were shocked by how widespread #MeToo is among women you know, but that you yourself have nothing to feel bad about. But is that really so?

But was it maybe you who danced up unasked behind that brunette in a midriff-revealing top? Or was it you who put your hand on a female colleague's back at a teambuilding event only for her to wriggle away like a contortionist? And are you sure that, during a game of pool with your buddies, you never talked about the slut from the corner bar, the one you should steer clear of because she'd allegedly slept with half the city? Is that what you said about her?

Oh right, you didn't mean it like that. Just a bit of locker room talk. You don't want to be a predator. I get that. And I don't want to be a victim, but I am anyway. Every debate about male sexual violence is a debate about power, power structures and the way we interact as a society, how we organize and shape this interaction, both in private and on an institutional level. That's why you're a predator, because you benefit from the system.

And I'm a victim, even if I don't want to be. Because I am systematically disadvantaged. In other words, we're both stuck in roles we want to break free from. You feel unfairly treated. So do I. You really don't want to do anything wrong. That's fine. But then you can't leave it up to me to change things.

Positive sexism is also sexism

I'm not trying to shove you into a corner. I don't want to put you in the same category as men like Harvey Weinstein. But I still wonder: What's wrong with telling you that you've made mistakes too. I'm not completely innocent either. I've also gazed at men's behinds and reduced them to their physical attributes. Positive sexism is also sexism.

Even if you didn't mean it like that, that brunette had a problem with the way you sidled up to her. Why do you think she moved to other side of the dancefloor? And even if you're a good guy, you nodded along as your friends described their one-night-stands as sluts.

Maybe you wanted to call them out but didn't, because you didn't want to be seen as a wimp, a wuss, the kind of man who "understands" women. Why not, actually? I don't need you to protect me, but it would be nice to know you're on my side. That we're not on opposite sides of the system.

Because how will anything ever change when we're not even capable of listening to each other and taking each other seriously? You're uncertain. I am too. I think that's a good thing. We should use that uncertainty – now that it's so widespread.

No hashtag can change the world. And it's not your fault that the world is the way it is. That's what you say, but you know it's not true, because you don't even try to change it. I don't want to tell you what to do. Personally, I don't want a guide to dating etiquette. I don't have 10 commandments for the post-modern man up my sleeve. But I do have a few ideas.

Quaregnon
#1  —  vor 8 Monaten
"But was it maybe you who..."

"Or was it you who..."

"And are you sure that you..."

"That's why you're a predator, because you benefit from the system."

(all on page 1)

And then: "I'm not trying to shove you into a corner."

Right ...

Accusing the other of all sorts of things, then cheekily claiming you didn't do so, is always a good basis for a discussion whose stated goal is to "make things better."

Avatarbild von Ragna Eyjadóttir
Ragna Eyjadóttir
#2  —  vor 8 Monaten
If the message is to be open minded for change, to communicate and to be more empathic for the others needs - i cannot agree more.

The tone however is very detrimental in my opinion. It is accusatory, harsh and it forces those that are addressed into a defensive that actually does not encourage self reflection but rather counterattacking. I really disliked the part "language is power" - i do not agree with that one at all.

Matt LeTissier
#3  —  vor 8 Monaten
Dear Mareike, you may not believe me as it sounds like a lie to you, but I have never done any of those things you described in your text. I also do 'understand women' (people, actually, not only women). But in all honesty, I (and many other men) am confused about the rules moving forward. It seems like after #Weinstein it is the women who are calling all the shots and men are pushed into a corner / are in a defendant's role by default. Is it ok to glance at a woman's legs when she's wearing a short skirt? Is it acceptable to start flirting in a café? Or are we at risk of being accused of sexism if the man chatting you up is not your type? It's a very confusing world right now...

worp
#4  —  vor 8 Monaten
"And I'm a victim, even if I don't want to be. Because I am systematically disadvantaged."
No. Women are not systematically disadvantaged in the Western world. Who believes to be a victim, stays weak - I don't think that that was the goal of first wave feminism.
"Because ultimately, the emancipation of women is also the emancipation of men from expectations of what it is to be a man."
Not really - you still get told how to behave properly, but now from women.
"Every woman in Germany has been sexually harassed in one way or the another. Every single one. Forty million people have been insulted, discriminated against or worse because of their gender."
Are you crazy? Is this seriously a line in a respectable german newspaper?

