New York Fashion Week

Die New York Fashion Week in Bildern: Hologramme von Ralph Lauren im Central Park; Shoperöffnung von Band of Outsiders; Sonnenbrillen von Suno und Rodarte; die Apple Watch und die Samsung S Gear; die Designer Humberto Leon und Carol Lim mit Schauspielerin Dakota Fanning; Bilder der Frühjahreskollektionen 2015 von Victoria Beckham, Suno, Rodarte, Diesel Black Gold und The Row.

© Imaxtree, Getty Images

