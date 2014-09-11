Die New York Fashion Week in Bildern: Hologramme von Ralph Lauren im Central Park; Shoperöffnung von Band of Outsiders; Sonnenbrillen von Suno und Rodarte; die Apple Watch und die Samsung S Gear; die Designer Humberto Leon und Carol Lim mit Schauspielerin Dakota Fanning; Bilder der Frühjahreskollektionen 2015 von Victoria Beckham, Suno, Rodarte, Diesel Black Gold und The Row.



© Imaxtree, Getty Images