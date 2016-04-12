Frage: In your field of expertise, what is the most important question for which there is no answer yet?

Jane Lubchenco: How can we most effectively transition to more sustainable practices and policies? In other words, how do we create a world that is just, equitable, economically feasible, politically supported, and scientifically informed – not only for today but also for tomorrow and tomorrow? Making the transition will entail societal choices, but those choices should be informed by scientific knowledge. Science is needed to understand trade-offs and help identify win-win solutions, i.e., ways to align economic, social, and environmental goals. The task of transitioning to sustainable use of the earth is deeply linked to tackling climate change, which interacts with many of the other environmental changes underway, such as overfishing, habitat loss, and pollution. The challenge, in short, is to use the planet equitably without using it up. Providing even the basic necessities such as clean water, food, and energy for everyone is increasingly challenging. The recently approved UN Sustainable Development Goals represent a collective desire to meet this essential challenge, but the question remains: How?

Frage: Which presumed knowledge in your field of expertise is probably wrong?

Lubchenco: Scientists often act as if they believe that the generation of good science alone is enough to automatically change policy, management, or behavior. In reality, a wide range of factors influence decisions, for example, values, politics, economics, social influences, etc. I believe that scientific information should also be at the table, but for that to happen, scientific information needs to be accessible, understandable, credible and seen to be relevant to decisions. All too often, it is not.

Frage: What is the most important prerequisite for shrinking the Unknown?

Lubchenco: Shrinking the Unknown is facilitated through a scientific culture of smart risk-taking, tolerance of failure, support for young scientists, harnessing of technology, and inter- and trans-disciplinary approaches. It means empowering people to be creative and giving them the resources to do so. We need creative approaches in both basic and use-inspired (sensu Stokes 1997) science. Focusing on the vast unknowns in the ocean, a combination of scientific approaches is needed, as is a greatly accelerated pace of research. We know more about the far side of the moon and about Mars than we do about the ocean. To understand and use the ocean sustainably will require concerted effort. This means vastly expanding our exploration and study of the ocean while also giving serious attention to smarter ways of using resources. In light of the fast pace of change, it also involves taking monitoring more seriously and making better use of existing data. And given the unprecedented challenges in using the ocean sustainably and equitably, more serious attention to synthesis and problem-solving are warranted. For example, syntheses on the topic of the Science of Marine Reserves conducted under the U.S. National Center for Ecological Analysis and Synthesis produced a wealth of new knowledge and guidance for practitioners, policy makers and decision makers that is informing ocean decisions today. Other, strategies, like horizon scanning, can also be important for identifying new unknowns. The recent Sustainable Development Goals agreed upon by the UN provide science with targeted places to direct research effort and reduce the unknown.

Frage: Which recent finding in your field has produced the largest amount of new known Unknown?

Lubchenco:

For the ocean, the recognition of ocean acidification as the "equally evil twin" of climate change opened up a whole new world of new Unknowns: What impacts will OA have? What are the mechanisms by which OA affects species? Are all species affected equally? What is the spatial and temporal variability in changes in OA and their impacts? How might the impacts be ameliorated? How does OA interact with other concomitant changes ranging from warmer temperatures and less oxygen to pollution and species’ movement? What will coral reefs look like if corals cannot make their skeletons? How would that impact diversity of reefs? Fisheries? And so much more…! In ecology, borrowing tools from other fields, such as genomics, computational biology, and social science has produced new questions and new ways of thinking about ecosystems, and insights from long-term data and Big Data have been pushed the boundaries of what we know. Searching for solutions to our big problems has also yielded productive areas of research and revealed new Unknowns. For example, in fisheries science, researchers Chris Costello and Steve Gaines demonstrated in 2008 that fisheries with rights-based fishery management programs in place were more sustainable. This finding jump-started a lot of research on improving failing fisheries and generated hope that fisheries could be returned to sustainability and profitability. Recent work by these and other researchers suggests that we can have our fish and eat them too by ending overfishing, thus allowing ecosystems to produce more fish, and ultimately generating higher yields of seafood, healthier ocean ecosystems and more profitable businesses. The Environmental Defense Fund captures this triple bottom line nicely: ‘More seafood on plates, more fish in the ocean and more profitable businesses and communities’. The study of transitions between different ecosystem states or conditions has also proven fertile ground for new conceptual leaps in ecology. We know, for example, that small environmental changes can move a healthy ecosystem into a degraded state, but restoring the degraded ecosystem to a healthy one requires large environmental changes. This path dependence is called hysteresis, and along with the study of ecological thresholds and tipping points, it is important for our understanding of ecosystem management and for theory.

Frage: You are invited to speculate: what could be a big "unknown Unknown" in your field?

Lubchenco: It is difficult to speculate on "unknown Unknowns" because once identified, they become known Unknowns. While we can identify unknowns in environmental science, their specific details still remain unpredictable (or unknown Unknowns). For example, we know there will be surprises in the climate system and in ocean circulation, but we cannot predict what these surprises will be or when they will happen. For example, sea ice extent has declined much more rapidly than predicted by the AR4 IPCC models. These environmental surprises include unforeseeable and extreme events, but they may also arise from problems in our understanding. Many of these surprises arise from the complex feedbacks and interactions within the systems we study, many of which are incompletely understood.

Human inventions can also produce unknown Unknowns that are relevant to the environment. Widespread use of substances such as endocrine disrupters (including DDT and other Persistent Organic Pollutants) and plastic microbeads has had significant ecosystem effects that were not initially foreseen. Nanomaterials may also have unanticipated impacts. Chlorofluorocarbons (CFC) and later hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) were originally thought to be harmless but were later discovered to have serious impacts on stratospheric ozone. Humans deal with over 100,000 substances in global commerce (Steffen et al. 2015), which increases the potential for unknown effects and surprises.

Frage: Please keep speculating: which share of the knowable do we humans already know?

Lubchenco: We only know a tiny fraction of the knowable.

Frage: Is there something that we humans should better not know and something that you personally don't want to know?

Lubchenco: New knowledge will inevitably lead to new ethical dilemmas. It is difficult to anticipate which new findings will trigger these dilemmas. As a result, we need to have systems in place that identify ethical issues and create guidelines that deal with the moral implications that come from new knowledge. The expanding field of genetic testing, for example, creates some serious ethical considerations.

Frage: Should science really strive to know everything one day?

Lubchenco: Sure—it’s in our nature to be curious. Gaining an understanding of the world around is part of what makes us human. That said, some areas of inquiry are especially important for us to pursue (for example, those related to the Sustainable Development Goals).

Frage: What would be different on that day?

Lubchenco: I don’t believe that day will ever arrive. There will always be things that we don’t know about the world and ourselves.

Frage: Would you like to forget something again that you already know?

Lubchenco: I can’t think of anything.

Frage: Does the Unknown exist at all as long as it is unknown?

Lubchenco: The Unknown does exist even if we don’t know it. We just don’t know what it is.

Frage: In your field of expertise is there something like an eternal truth?

Lubchenco: In environmental science, the big truth is that change is inevitable and nothing is static. The other eternal truth is that humans are part of ecosystems not separate from them.

Frage: How fast will your own knowledge be outdated?

Lubchenco: As the pace of new discoveries accelerates, knowledge often becomes outdated, but it is hard to predict how fast or where this will occur. When I was a graduate student, people assumed things about ecology that are no longer valid. For example, we used to believe that physical factors were the primary cause of zonation patterns along physical gradients such as altitude, latitude, bathymetry, or tidal height along rocky shores, but over time and through experiments, we have developed a more sophisticated understanding that includes key roles for both physical and biological factors. Another example: ecologists used to assume that ecosystems existed in some equilibria state, but no one believes that anymore.