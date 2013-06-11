Bücher:
Aglow in the Dark. The Revolutionary Science of Biofluorescence von Vincent Pieribone und David F. Gruber
Das Buch ist für Laien wohl am besten geschrieben.
Bioluminescence. Living Lights, Lights for the Living von Thérèse Wilson und J. Woodland Hastings
Gute Übersicht.
Im Fokus: Strategien der Evolution (2013), Kapitel: "Es werde Licht –Phänomen Biolumineszenz " von Petra Jöstingmeyer
Das Kapitel bietet eine kleine Übersicht
Bioluminescence. Chemical Principles and Methods von Osamu Shimomura.
Buch vom Nobelpreisträger.
Studien:
Edith Widder: Bioluminescence in the Ocean: Origins of Biological, Chemical, and Ecological Diversity; 7.5.2010; Science, Vol 328, S. 704 ff.
Sonstiges:
Economist, 12.3.2011, How Illuminating
Ukrainian scientists charged over transfer of data to the West; Nature; 28.10.1999, Nummer 6756, Seite 835
Video:
http://www.ted.com/talks/edith_widder_the_weird_and_wonderful_world_of_bioluminescence.html
interessanter TED Talk von Edith Widder, die Biolumineszenz-Forscherin aus den USA, mit deutschen Untertiteln
Links:
www.kickstarter.com/projects/antonyevans/glowing-plants-natural-lighting-with-no-electricit/posts
Das Kickstarter-Projekt
