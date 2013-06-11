Bücher:



Aglow in the Dark. The Revolutionary Science of Biofluorescence von Vincent Pieribone und David F. Gruber

Das Buch ist für Laien wohl am besten geschrieben.

Bioluminescence. Living Lights, Lights for the Living von Thérèse Wilson und J. Woodland Hastings

Gute Übersicht.

Im Fokus: Strategien der Evolution (2013), Kapitel: "Es werde Licht –Phänomen Biolumineszenz " von Petra Jöstingmeyer

Das Kapitel bietet eine kleine Übersicht

Bioluminescence. Chemical Principles and Methods von Osamu Shimomura.

Buch vom Nobelpreisträger.

Studien:

Edith Widder: Bioluminescence in the Ocean: Origins of Biological, Chemical, and Ecological Diversity; 7.5.2010; Science, Vol 328, S. 704 ff.

Sonstiges:

Economist, 12.3.2011, How Illuminating

Ukrainian scientists charged over transfer of data to the West; Nature; 28.10.1999, Nummer 6756, Seite 835

Video:

http://www.ted.com/talks/edith_widder_the_weird_and_wonderful_world_of_bioluminescence.html

interessanter TED Talk von Edith Widder, die Biolumineszenz-Forscherin aus den USA, mit deutschen Untertiteln

Links:

www.kickstarter.com/projects/antonyevans/glowing-plants-natural-lighting-with-no-electricit/posts

Das Kickstarter-Projekt