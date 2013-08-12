Wertvolles Strandgut
Diese acht Dinge nerven manchmal am Strand; dabei kann man sie heute durchaus sinnvoll nutzen
Seegras zur Wärmedämmung
http://www.fraunhofer.de/de/presse/presseinformationen/2013/Maerz/seegras-im-dachstuhl.html
http://www.neptutherm.com/index.php?home
Quallen als Eiweißlieferant
http://www.ruscalleda.com/
http://www.crm-online.de/?id=133
Muschelseide als Vorbild für Klebstoff
http://www.mpg.de/1173323/Muschelprotein_Selbstheilung?
http://www.sciencemag.org/content/328/5975/216.abstract
Plastikmüll zu Rohöl
http://www.nill-tech.de/produkte.htm
Teer als Medikament
http://www.psoriasis-netz.de/medikamente/mediakente-salben/teer-psoriasis.html
http://www.nature.com/jid/journal/v130/n4/pdf/jid2009389a.pdf
http://www.pharmazeutische-zeitung.de/index.php?id=2711
http://www.uspharmacist.com/continuing_education/ceviewtest/lessonid/108142/
Paraffin für Elektroautos
http://www.fraunhofer.de/de/presse/presseinformationen/2012/juli/batterien-von-elektroautos-gut-gekuehlt.html
